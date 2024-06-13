Frequent opening slot rejig yet to bear fruit

Bangladesh take on the Netherlands in a vital T20 World Cup game at the Arnos Vale Stadium in St. Vincent on Thursday where adaptation would be key for the distraught top-order batters. For Bangladesh, however, it would come in various forms, with team combinations also forcing them to adapt to different batting lineups.

Form troubles at the top guide the Bangladesh team management towards such changes. Earlier in March this year, head coach Chandika Hathurusingha was asked about whether they were finding stability at the top and about the then opening pair of Soumya Sarkar and Liton Das in the Sri Lanka T20Is.

"It's not about this pair but correcting what we have done wrong in the past. Because if something was working, I don't think they would have made so many changes," was Hathurusingha's reply to The Daily Star's query during a press conference.

In a nutshell, many batters have been tried in combinations, but consistency has been lacking. In Monday's South Africa fixture, team combination or opener Soumya's form concerns kept him out of the side while the Tigers unfurled another opening pair as skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto came out to open.

For Shanto, it was an opportunity to find some meaningful time and form at the crease, which he could not capitalise in a chase that was not steep.

The thing to watch for, in terms of playing eleven-wise, is what Bangladesh feel is the best combination against the Dutch. Jaker Ali Anik played the last game but did not keep wickets. Given the form of the rest of the batting unit, bar Towhid Hridoy and Mahmudullah Riyad, most of the others have experienced a difficult time of late.

The team management would have to focus on playing to their strengths, but where does that strength lie in the batting unit? The last T20I played at the Arnos Vale Stadium was in 2013 and there is no certainty that Bangladesh and Netherlands will play on a better batting surface in West Indies compared to what it was in USA.

Bangladesh have used three different opening pairs within the last six matches, and seven pairs within a year. It is surprising that they had a century opening stand in their last game of the three-match T20I series against USA and are having to change plans so soon. It also gives an idea of the inconsistency at the top, but it may also be a matter of putting trust in players.

Bangladesh batters have always dealt with slower or lower wickets. A better wicket may even see Soumya come in after being overlooked in the last game. If Shanto is to open, it leaves room for middle order to be bolstered. It may not have worked with Jaker against South Africa, but it will once again be up for discussion after that tight match ended in a disappointing loss.

Form inconsistency starts from the very top. It could also be from the top that the tone is set for better batting effort. Netherlands bowling has been up to mark in this mega event and Shanto and Tanzid Hasan Tamim would have to find an answer.