Cricket
Star Sports Report 
Mon Feb 26, 2024 10:04 PM
Last update on: Mon Feb 26, 2024 11:57 PM

Cricket

Liton, Hridoy power Comilla into third successive BPL final 

Rangpur to face Barishal in Qualifier 2
Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Comilla Victorians skipper Liton Das and batter Towhid Hridoy smashed fifties to power their side into a third successive Bangladesh Premier League final after they beat Rangpur Riders by six wickets in the first qualifier in Mirpur on Monday. 

Rangpur will get another shot at reaching the final as they will take on Fortune Barishal, winners of the Eliminator, in the second qualifier on Wednesday.

Liton smashed four sixes and nine fours for his 57-ball 83 –- his highest score in the ongoing edition – and Hridoy put away four sixes and five fours in a 43-ball 64-run knock to help Comilla chase down Rangpur's 186-run target in 18.3 overs. 

Moeen Ali hit the winning runs as he smashed a six over mid-wicket to finish off proceedings.

Earlier, all-rounder Jimmy Neesham rescued Rangpur with a 49-ball 97 laced with eight fours and seven sixes as his knock propelled the side to 185 for six from four down for 66 after nine overs. 

 

BPL 10, Jimmy Neesham, Rangpur Rider vs Comilla Victorians, Liton Das
push notification