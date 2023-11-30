Kohli set to take break from white-ball cricket indefinitely: report

India star batter Virat Kohli is set to take a break from white-ball cricket indefinitely, according to a report by The Indian Express.

Kohli, who was the top run-getter in the 2023 World Cup, has reportedly informed the BCCI that he would not be available for selection in white-ball matches for an indefinite period. This effectively rules him out of the white-ball leg of India's upcoming tour to South Africa and the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in January.

"He (Kohli) has informed the BCCI and selectors that he needs a break from white-ball cricket and he will get back to them about when he wants to play white-ball cricket next. At the moment he has informed the BCCI that he will be playing red-ball cricket, which means he is available for selection for the two Test matches in South Africa," a BCCI source was quoted as saying in the report.

India are set to play three T20Is and as many ODIs before a two-Test series in their tour of South Africa, starting with the T20Is on December 10 in Durban.