Cricket
Agencies
Thu Nov 30, 2023 11:14 AM
Last update on: Thu Nov 30, 2023 11:26 AM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Kohli set to take break from white-ball cricket indefinitely: report

Agencies
Thu Nov 30, 2023 11:14 AM Last update on: Thu Nov 30, 2023 11:26 AM
PHOTO: AFP

India star batter Virat Kohli is set to take a break from white-ball cricket indefinitely, according to a report by The Indian Express.

Kohli, who was the top run-getter in the 2023 World Cup, has reportedly informed the BCCI that he would not be available for selection in white-ball matches for an indefinite period. This effectively rules him out of the white-ball leg of India's upcoming tour to South Africa and the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in January.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"He (Kohli) has informed the BCCI and selectors that he needs a break from white-ball cricket and he will get back to them about when he wants to play white-ball cricket next. At the moment he has informed the BCCI that he will be playing red-ball cricket, which means he is available for selection for the two Test matches in South Africa," a BCCI source was quoted as saying in the report.

India are set to play three T20Is and as many ODIs before a two-Test series in their tour of South Africa, starting with the T20Is on December 10 in Durban.  

Related topic:
Virat Kohli
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Mitchell ton not enough as flawless India reach final

Mitchell ton not enough as flawless India reach final

2w ago

Tendulkar tells Kohli: 'Happy an Indian broke record'

2w ago

South Africa can 'turn the tables' after huge India defeat

3w ago
Virat Kohli's 50th one-day international hundred

Kohli scores record 50th ODI hundred

2w ago
Tendulkar urges Kohli to surpass him in World Cup

Tendulkar urges Kohli to surpass him in World Cup

3w ago
|বাংলাদেশ

নির্বাচনে পর্যবেক্ষক পাঠাবে না জাতিসংঘ

জাতিসংঘের নিয়মিত প্রেস ব্রিফিংয়ে একথা জানানো হয়।

৫৭ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

মির্জা আব্বাসের বিরুদ্ধে দুর্নীতির মামলার রায় পিছিয়ে ১২ ডিসেম্বর

১৪ মিনিট আগে
push notification