Kohli hits his eighth IPL century

Virat Kohli struck the first century of this year's Indian Premier League as he steered Royal Challengers Bengaluru to 183-3 against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday.

The star batsman reached his eighth IPL ton in 67 balls and finished on an unbeaten 113 after Bengaluru were invited to bat first in the 19th match of the T20 tournament in Jaipur.

Kohli reached the three-figure mark with a single off Nandre Burger and took off his helmet and raised his bat to cheering crowd.

"I don't want to be over-aggressive, want to keep the bowler guessing. They want me to go hard and get me out," Kohli said after the knock.

"It's just experience and maturity. I play the conditions and have the game ready."

Kohli hit his third fifty-plus of this season as he put on an opening stand of 125 with skipper Faf du Plessis, who hit 44, to lay the foundations for the total.

Kohli reached his half-century off 39 balls with a six, hitting Riyan Parag down the ground.

Du Plessis fell to Yuzvendra Chahal as he gave a catch to long-on. Burger soon bowled Glenn Maxwell for one to check the surge.

Kohli stood firm and hit back as he finished with 12 fours, including three in the final over, and four sixes in his 72-ball knock.

The former India captain consolidated his position at the top of this year's batting chart with 316 runs in five matches.

Kohli still awaits his first IPL title with Bengaluru, who lie eighth in the 10-team table with three losses and one win.