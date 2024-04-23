CSK will be ‘sad’ to see Mustafizur go, says Hussey

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batting coach Michael Hussey said that the franchise would be 'sad' to see the departure of Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman and are so far delighted with his performance in the ongoing season.

Mustafizur has been CSK's most successful bowler this season with 11 scalps in just six matches.

Although the left-arm pacer has been on the expensive side in away matches, conceding 47, 55 and 43 respectively in his three away outings while picking up one wicket in each of those matches, he has been brilliant at Chennai's home ground, the MA Chidambaram Stadium, claiming eight wickets in three games.

CSK will be returning to their home ground today to take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the franchise is hoping for another good outing from the Bangladesh pacer.

"He [Mustafizur Rahman] has got that wonderful slower ball, which is hard to hit particularly here in Chennai. We will be sad when he goes [back to Bangladesh], but his country is calling. We want to keep him for as long as we can. We have been delighted with his output so far," Hussey said in the pre-match press conference.

Mustafizur will be available for two more games for CSK after today, against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 28 and against Punjab Kings on May 1.

After that, the pacer will return to Bangladesh ahead of the national team's five-match home Twenty20 series against Zimbabwe, starting on May 3.

Before coming back to Bangladesh, Mustafizur has a chance to regain the purple cap, the cap reserved for the tournament's highest wicket-taker, as he is two wickets behind the current leading trio of Jasprit Bumrah from Mumbai Indians, Yuzvendra Chahal from Rajasthan Royals and Harshal Patel from Punjab Kings, who have claimed 13 wickets each.