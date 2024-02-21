Babar pips Gayle to fastest 10K T20 runs

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam upstaged Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli to become the quickest batter to 10,000 runs in T20s.

The right-hander needed only six runs to reach the monumental landmark and he did it while playing for Peshawar Zalmi against Karachi Kings at the Gaddafi Stadium in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Tuesday.

Babar achieved the feat in 271 innings. Former India skipper Kohli reached 10k runs in 299 innings. West Indies icon Gayle unlocked the milestone in 285 innings while veteran Australian opener David Warner took 303 innings for 10,000 T20 runs.

Babar is the 13th batter to amass 10,000 runs in the shortest format. The Pakistani batter is also the first player to complete 3,000 runs in the PSL.

