Babar Azam set to be dropped for second Test

Pakistan's Babar Azam is clean bowled during the fifth and final day of the first Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on August 25, 2024. Photo: AFP

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam will be dropped from Pakistan's playing XI for the second Test against England in Multan, according to a report by ESPNcricinfo. The report states that the decision to drop Babar from the second Test was taken directly by the newly-formed selection committee, which includes chairman Mohsin Naqvi and five mentors appointed by the PCB.

Pakistan suffered a crushing defeat against England in the first Test, losing by an innings and 47 runs despite scoring over 500 runs in the first innings. Pakistan had posted a total of 556 runs in their first innings while England, buoyed by a triple century from Harry Brook (317) and a double century from Joe Root (262), posted a mammoth total of 823/7 before declaring. In their second innings, Pakistan were bowled out for a meagre 220 runs.

Babar Azam, in particular, had failed to impress in both innings of the Test match with scores of 30 and 5 respectively, leading to murmurs about his place in the team. However, soon after the clash, Pakistan captain Shan Masood came out in support of his senior, describing him as the "best batter" in the Pakistan team.