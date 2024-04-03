'Bowling rockets': Yadav hits 156.7 km/h in Lucknow's IPL win

Lucknow Super Giants' Mayank Yadav (C) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Cameron Green (3L) during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 2, 2024. Photo: AFP

Speedster Mayank Yadav bowled the quickest ball of the new IPL season at 156.7 km/h (97.4 mph) in a fiery spell to power Lucknow Super Giants to a 28-run win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Lucknow rode Quinton de Kock's 56-ball 81 and an unbeaten 40 by Nicholas Pooran to post 181-5 at Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

New pace sensation Yadav then turned up the heat with his thunderbolts to return figures of 3-14, which included removing Glenn Maxwell for a duck and bowling Cameron Green for nine.

"Glad to have him in our team," De Kock said of Lucknow's pace ace.

"He is bowling rockets at the moment. He is keeping things simple. Youngsters bowling express pace can get caught up trying different things."

Bengaluru were bowled out for 153 and suffered their third loss in four matches this season. Lucknow won their second straight match after an opening defeat.

The 21-year-old Yadav surpassed his previous top speed, having sent down a ball at 155.8 km/h on his IPL debut in Lucknow's first win of the season on Saturday.

Shaun Tait bowled the IPL's fastest ever ball in 2011 at 157.71 km/h.

Delhi-born Yadav went to Lucknow for $24,000 ahead of the 2023 edition but was ruled out by an injury that cost him the entire season.

He has set the tournament alight in his first two matches and ultimately dreams of representing his country.

"I feel very good, winning two player of the match awards, but I am happier that we won both the matches," he said.

"My aim is to play for India as much as possible. So I feel this is just the start and my main goal is what I am focused on."

Bengaluru lost the wickets of Virat Kohli, skipper Faf du Plessis and Maxwell in the space of nine deliveries and three runs.

Left-arm spinner Manimaran Siddharth, who came in as impact substitute in place of De Kock, got Kohli as his debut wicket as the star batsman miscued a shot to backward point and walked back after his 22 off 16 balls.

Du Plessis was run out in the next over off a direct throw and three balls later Yadav had Maxwell out caught at mid-on with his searing pace.

Wickets kept tumbling and despite cameos from Rajat Patidar, who made 29, and Mahipal Lomror, who hit 33 off 13, the chase ended tamely.

De Kock set up victory at the top of the order with an attacking knock featuring eight fours and five sixes, and put on a key 56-run stand with Marcus Stoinis, who hit 24 off 15 balls.

Bengaluru slowed the surge with disciplined bowling in the middle overs before Pooran, who was dropped on two, hit back with three sixes off Reece Topley.