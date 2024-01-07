Kohli, Rohit return for Afghanistan T20Is

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have made a comeback to India's T20I setup for the first time since the end of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, in what is a major development for the side ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have announced a 16-member squad for the three-matchT20I series against Afghanistan today.

Rohit leads the side, while Jitesh Sharma and Sanju Samson will be the two wicket-keepers. There are a number of all-round options in the side including Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar and Axar Patel. Ravi Bishnoi and Kuldeep Yadav will be the leg-spinners, while Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh and Mukesh Kumar handle the pace department.

The other batters in the side are Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Tilak Varma.

India's squad for the three T20Is against Afghanistan: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

The three-match T20I series starts on January 11, 2024.