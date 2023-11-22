Cricket
Reuters
Wed Nov 22, 2023 02:35 PM
Last update on: Wed Nov 22, 2023 02:37 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

India to host Afghanistan for T20 series in January

Reuters
Wed Nov 22, 2023 02:35 PM Last update on: Wed Nov 22, 2023 02:37 PM
Afghanistan vs Netherlands
Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi (L) embraces Azmatullah Omarzai after reaching his half-century on way to guiding his side to a seven-wicket victory against the Netherlands in their World Cup fixture in Lucknow yesterday. Photo: afp

India will host Afghanistan for three Twenty20s in January, the first time the two sides will meet in a multi-match white-ball series, the Afghanistan Cricket Board said late on Tuesday.

The series will begin on Jan. 11 in Mohali before moving to Indore for a match on Jan. 14. The final match will be in Bengaluru on Jan. 17.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Afghanistan were once considered World Cup minnows, having won just one game in their two previous campaigns.

But they wrapped up the recently concluded showpiece event in India with four wins and sealed a place in the Champions Trophy by finishing sixth.

India lost Sunday's 50-overs World Cup final to Australia by six wickets in Ahmedabad.

Related topic:
cricketT20indiaAfghanistan
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Afghanistan coach full of praise for Bangladesh players

Three Bangladeshis in Big Bash draft

Warner returns to Big Bash after nine years

Bangladesh, Afghanistan play out a draw at Kings Arena

India opt to bowl in the battle of the unbeaten

|নির্বাচন

নির্বাচনে কে অংশগ্রহণ করল, কে করল না এটা আমাদের দেখার বিষয় নয়: ইসি আনিছুর

তিনি বলেন, ‘নির্বাচনে কে অংশগ্রহণ করল, কে করল না, কত ভোট পড়ল, ভোটার উপস্থিতি কেমন- এটা আমাদের দেখার বিষয় নয়।’

৩৬ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

মুহাম্মদ ইবরাহিমের কল্যাণ পার্টির নেতৃত্বে নির্বাচনে অংশ নেবে যুক্তফ্রন্ট

২ ঘণ্টা আগে