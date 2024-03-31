Cricket
Sun Mar 31, 2024 10:27 PM
Last update on: Sun Mar 31, 2024 10:40 PM

Fizz goes for plenty against Delhi

Mustafizur Rahman in action for Delhi Capitals on April 11, 2023. Photo: IPL

Bangladesh and Chennai Super Kings pacer Mustafizur Rahman went for plenty of runs, bagging one wicket in the IPL game against Delhi Capitals today.

Mustafizur shone in his previous to outings for CSK this season, picking up a four-fer in a match-winning performance against Royal Challengers Bengaluru before picking up two wickets Gujrat Titans in another solid performance.

Mustafizur was picked off for 18 runs in his opening over today by Prithvi Shaw, who hit three fours back-to-back after David Warner had struck the first delivery for four.

Mustafizur came back well in his second over, conceding just four and scalping Warner after a 35-ball 52 as the batter tried a reverse scoop and Matheesha Pathirana latched onto it dazzlingly.

His last two overs came at the death where he conceded 14 and 12 runs respectively to finish with figures of 47 for 1 in four overs. Rishabh Pant's 51 off 32 saw Delhi Capitals reach 191 for four.

Following Warner's scalp, Mustafizur's wicket tally stands at 7. Despite the expensive figures, Fizz is still holding onto the purple cap as IPL's highest wicket-taker this season.

