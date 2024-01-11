Cricket
Star Sports Report 
Thu Jan 11, 2024 08:23 PM
Last update on: Thu Jan 11, 2024 08:42 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Early exit on cards for BCB boss Papon

Star Sports Report 
Thu Jan 11, 2024 08:23 PM Last update on: Thu Jan 11, 2024 08:42 PM
Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan Papon said he wanted to end his current term before it expires prior to being sworn in as the Minister of Youth and Sports at the Bangabhaban on Thursday.  

Papon was first elected as the BCB boss in 2012 and has been at the helm ever since. The 63-year-old was re-elected as the BCB president in October 2021 for a third successive term. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"The first thing is that these are not related (Papon staying on as BCB president after being appointed as a minister). We had quite a few ministers in the past who were BCB presidents. There are quite a few abroad as well. This is not the issue.," he said.

"I desired to end it this term which will end next year. I will try to end it this year. The ICC has a lot of rules and regulations. I am in quite a few ICC committees; I am even chairman (of a committee). They don't change those rules," he added.

Related topic:
BCBNazmul Hassan Papon
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Hathurusingha sees Shanto as a long-term leader

1w ago
‘Enough is enough’: Saber calls for entire board to resign

‘Enough is enough’: Saber calls for entire board to resign

BCB to resolve major issues after elections

1w ago

Murshida, Nahida help Bangladesh win first ODI in South Africa

3w ago

Tigers seek to end losing streak in dead rubber

2w ago
|বাংলাদেশ

৩৬ মন্ত্রী-প্রতিমন্ত্রীর কে কোন মন্ত্রণালয় পেলেন

প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনা এবার তার অধীনে রাখছেন মন্ত্রিপরিষদ বিভাগ; প্রতিরক্ষা মন্ত্রণালয়; সশস্ত্র বাহিনী বিভাগ; বিদ্যুৎ, জ্বালানি ও খনিজ সম্পদ মন্ত্রণালয়, সংস্কৃতি বিষয়ক মন্ত্রণালয় এবং শ্রম ও...

৩২ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

প্রধানমন্ত্রী হিসেবে শপথ নিলেন শেখ হাসিনা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification