Early exit on cards for BCB boss Papon

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan Papon said he wanted to end his current term before it expires prior to being sworn in as the Minister of Youth and Sports at the Bangabhaban on Thursday.

Papon was first elected as the BCB boss in 2012 and has been at the helm ever since. The 63-year-old was re-elected as the BCB president in October 2021 for a third successive term.

"The first thing is that these are not related (Papon staying on as BCB president after being appointed as a minister). We had quite a few ministers in the past who were BCB presidents. There are quite a few abroad as well. This is not the issue.," he said.

"I desired to end it this term which will end next year. I will try to end it this year. The ICC has a lot of rules and regulations. I am in quite a few ICC committees; I am even chairman (of a committee). They don't change those rules," he added.