Tigers' away series against Afghanistan postponed 

Photo: AFP

Bangladesh's all-format tour of Afghanistan in July has been postponed, Bangladesh Cricket Board's chairman of Cricket Operations Jalal Yunus confirmed to Crickbuzz on Saturday.  

The Tigers were scheduled to play two Tests, three ODIs and as many T20Is against the Afghans in the UAE following the completion of the T20 World Cup in June. 

"The away series against Afghanistan will be rescheduled after both boards agreed to play the series at some other point of time," Jalal told Cricbuzz on Saturday.
Bangladesh's two-match Test series at home against Zimbabwe was also rescheduled earlier this year as BCB opted to play five T20Is against The Chevrons in April to ramp up preparations for the T20 World Cup. 

Najmul Hossain Shanto's troops have a busy schedule after the T20 World Cup as they will tour Pakistan for two Tests after which the Tigers will travel across the border to India where they will play as many Tests and three T20Is. 

After hosting South Africa for a two-match Test series in November-December, the Tigers will cap off a busy 2024 with an all-format tour of the West Indies which will feature two Tests, three ODIs and as many ODIs.

