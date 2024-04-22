Cricket
Star Sports Desk
Mon Apr 22, 2024 03:01 PM
Last update on: Mon Apr 22, 2024 03:18 PM

Mohsin Sheikh appointed Bangladesh performance analyst for 2 years

Star Sports Desk
Mon Apr 22, 2024 03:01 PM Last update on: Mon Apr 22, 2024 03:18 PM
Mohsin Sheikh
Mohsin Sheikh. Photo: X

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has appointed Mohsin Sheikh as the national team's performance analyst for a two-year term beginning in May 2024.

Mohsin, an Australian of Pakistani descent, had been the analyst for the Bangladesh side during the white-ball tour of New Zealand in December 2023. He will join the team ahead of the forthcoming T20 series against Zimbabwe.

Mohsin Sheikh has previously worked with the Afghanistan national team, the Pakistan Cricket Board and Cricket Australia. He has also been a performance analyst for teams in major T20 leagues such as the BPL, PSL, IPL and the BBL.

Related topic:
cricketMohsin SheikhBangladesh cricket teamBCB
