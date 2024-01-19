Cricket
Star Sports Report 
Fri Jan 19, 2024 06:04 PM
Last update on: Fri Jan 19, 2024 06:32 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Dhaka’s Shoriful, Naim help down Comilla in BPL opener

Star Sports Report 
Fri Jan 19, 2024 06:04 PM Last update on: Fri Jan 19, 2024 06:32 PM
Shoriful Islam
Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Durdanto Dhaka got their Bangladesh Premier League 2024 campaign off to a winning start, courtesy of Shoriful Islam and Mohammad Naim, who helped down defending champions Comilla Victorians by five wickets in the tournament's opener at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Friday.  

Read more

Shoriful stars with hattrick in BPL opener

Left-arm pacer Shoriful starred with his maiden T20 hattrick as he picked up three in three, giving away 27 runs from his four overs to help restrict Comilla to 143 for six, while Naim scored a 40-ball 52 featuring three fours and as many sixes to help Dhaka chase down the target with three balls to spare. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

 

Earlier, former Comilla captain Imrul Kayes put away six fours and two sixes as he scored a 56-ball 66 and put together a 107-run second wicket stand with Towhid Hridoy, who managed a 41-ball 47 after being sent into bat. 

Dhaka pacer Taskin Ahmed sent the Comilla duo packing in the 19th over and in the following over Shoriful got in on the act and scalped three in three. 

Read more

BPL 2024 full fixtures: Dates, times, venues

In reply, Dhaka openers put together a 101-run stand, with Naim being the aggressor, while his opening partner Sri Lanka's Danushka Gunathilaka managed a sluggish 42-ball 41 before Comilla's left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam dismissed him. 

Dhaka's wicket-keeper batter Irfan Shukkur helped with a 16-ball 24-run cameo to help take his side on the verge of their maiden victory before Chaturanga de Silva smashed a maximum in the ultimate over to finish off proceedings.  

Related topic:
Durdanto Dhaka vs Comilla Victoriansbpl 2024
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Shoriful Islam during his run-up in a Durdanto Dhaka training session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Monday.

Performances from local players will help us do well: Shoriful 

4d ago

BPL 2024 to have good wickets and DRS

2w ago
BPL 2024 captains

BPL 2024 captains

1d ago

BPL 2024 tickets range from Tk 200 to Tk 2,500

3d ago

In pictures: Durdanto Dhaka sweat it out in chilly Mirpur

3d ago
প্রধানমন্ত্রীর ‘লৌহমানবী’ হয়ে ওঠা উচিত ‘দুর্নীতির বিরুদ্ধে’
|মতামত

প্রধানমন্ত্রীর ‘লৌহমানবী’ হয়ে ওঠা উচিত ‘দুর্নীতির বিরুদ্ধে’

এই মুহূর্তে দুর্নীতির বিরুদ্ধে সবচেয়ে কঠোর হয়ে তিনি প্রকৃতপক্ষেই হয়ে উঠতে পারেন সেই লৌহমানবী, যাকে আমাদের প্রয়োজন।

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

নির্বাচন নিয়ে টিআইবির বক্তব্য জনমতের প্রতিফলন: বিএনপি

৪৯ মিনিট আগে
push notification