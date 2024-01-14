BPL 2024 full fixtures: Dates, times, venues

The 10th edition of the Bangladesh Premier League will start on January 19, with defending champions Comilla Victorians taking on Durdanto Dhaka at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Comilla Victorians, Rangpur Riders, Durdanto Dhaka, Khulna Tigers, Fortune Barishal, Chattogram Challengers, and Sylhet Strikers will fight it out for the BPL crown.

A total of 46 matches will be hosted by the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka, the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, and the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet across three cities.