Cricket
Sun Jan 14, 2024 08:30 PM
Last update on: Sun Jan 14, 2024 10:14 PM

BPL 2024 full fixtures: Dates, times, venues

Sun Jan 14, 2024 08:30 PM Last update on: Sun Jan 14, 2024 10:14 PM

The 10th edition of the Bangladesh Premier League will start on January 19, with defending champions Comilla Victorians taking on Durdanto Dhaka at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Comilla Victorians, Rangpur Riders, Durdanto Dhaka, Khulna Tigers, Fortune Barishal, Chattogram Challengers, and Sylhet Strikers will fight it out for the BPL crown.  

A total of 46 matches will be hosted by the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka, the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, and the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet across three cities.

 

 

