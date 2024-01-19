Cricket
Star Sports Report
Fri Jan 19, 2024 04:33 PM
Last update on: Fri Jan 19, 2024 04:57 PM

Shoriful stars with hattrick in BPL opener

Star Sports Report
Shoriful celebrates with teammates after a Comilla Victorians dismissal on January 19, 2023. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Shoriful Islam became the seventh bowler in the history of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) to pick up a hattrick as the Durdanto Dhaka pacer removed three Comilla Victorians batters in the last three balls of their innings in Mirpur today.  

Shoriful's exploits at the death -- also making him the eighth Bangladeshi bowler to take a hattrick in T20s -- helped his side restrict the defending champions to 143 for six after Dhaka sent Comilla in to bat at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium as BPL's 10th edition got underway.

Opener Imrul Kayes top-scored with 66 off 56 balls, while Towhid Hridoy hit a 41-ball 47. Shoriful ended up with figures of 4-0-27-3, while fellow quick Taskin Ahmed scalped two wickets for 30 runs.

   

