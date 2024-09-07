‘Easy for local coaches to identify shortcomings’

Nahid Rana stunned the cricketing world with his raw pace during Bangladesh's historic 2-0 Test series triumph over hosts Pakistan, clocking over 150 kmph while also claiming his career-best figures in the second Test. Even though Bangladesh cricket has been reaping the benefits of forming a potent pace group across formats in recent years, the factors behind the emergence of talented quicks have not been focused on a large scale.

The Test series triumph against Pakistan in Rawalpindi would not have materialised if pacers like Hasan Mahmud, Nahid, Shoriful Islam, and Taskin Ahmed had not outshone the quicks of Pakistan -- a country historically known as the 'land of pacers'. What comes as a hopeful sign for fans and a sweet headache for the team management is that these four aforementioned pacers are not the only ones available in the Tigers' pace tank. Khaled Ahmed, who was also part of this Pakistan series, Ebadot Hossain, currently rehabilitating from an ACL injury that saw him out of action for more than a year, and white-ball regulars Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Mustafizur Rahman are all part of the Tigers' current pace battery.

While they gel together in the national team under the guidance of foreign coaches, the story of their emergence began under local coaches to whom they turn to whenever needed. The Daily Star's Samsul Arefin Khan reached out to Nahid, and the excerpts of his interview are provided below:

The Daily Star (DS): Tell us about your introduction with Alamgir sir at the Clemon Cricket Academy.

Nahid Rana (NR): When I got into the Clemon Academy, I had the first chance to talk with him [local coach Alamgir Kabir]. One day, he saw my bowling and took me to his group. At that time, I had no spikes (sports shoes) and he managed one for me. The journey actually started from there. Since then, whether it's guiding me or looking after me, he took care of everything until I got picked by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

DS: You had a different bowling action when you started bowling. You had to change your action and although initially your pace reduced, it gradually went up. Can you enlighten us regarding the matter?

NR: I had a different run-up action. He told me that anywhere I go, they will change my run-up. He said if I change it initially, it will be good for me as I won't face any problems. He was the one who changed my run-up and bowling action. He has seen me since childhood and understood a lot of things really well. He realised much earlier what would be good for me in the future.

DS: Even though you are in the early stages of your career, how do you rate Alamgir sir's influence on it?

NR: I can't express it in words. This is huge. He has made an immense contribution to my growth as a cricketer. He is like a parent to me. He guides me like a father in my cricketing journey.

DS: Coming to the Pakistan Test series, was it an expected performance to all of you guys after going into the series with a very good preparation?

NR: Of course, the preparation was good. I had a plan that if I get an opportunity, I will deliver my best. I had an ambition of doing well for the country. Alhamdulillah, everything went fine.

DS: Pakistani batters negotiated you well in the first Test. But you made a brilliant turnaround in the second one. Did you have different plans for the two Tests?

NR: It was part of the plan for the first Test to bowl in such a way. But the batters judged me well and they scored runs against me. In the second Test, I was allowed to bowl as per my plan. In that game, I tried to bowl according to my plan and the captain also gave me some insights during the match and that's how I succeeded.

DS: Can you tell us about the spell during the fourth day of the second Test in which you took three wickets in the space of a few deliveries

NR: Before that spell, they scored a few extra runs. I had the plan to bowl at a good length so that I would not leak runs, creating chances for taking wickets.

DS: When did you feel that you could touch or break the 150kmph barrier?

NR: Actually, I didn't think about my pace. When my body gives me the opportunity to bowl with such pace, I always try to bowl with my heart. I didn't bowl with any specific target. My aim is always to do well for the team.

DS: Did you make specific plans for specific Pakistani batters?

NR: Of course, when we had a camp, we made plans against them. We saw the videos of their batting and talked about how to bowl against them.

DS: What is the basic difference you see between the foreign coaches and local coaches?

NR: If we do badly or have a setback, we often go to local coaches. When we are at our peak or in the national team, we get to work with foreign coaches. They also try their level best to improve our bowling. But one foreign coach can't understand everything about a bowler within a month. Our local coaches have been seeing us from our childhood and it's easy for them to identify our shortcomings. But it takes some time for the foreign coaches.

DS: You guys don't have a long time to prepare for the next assignment against India, beginning with the first of two Tests from September 19. Everyone is expecting a more challenging series over there. Preparation-wise, what will be your plan as they have some outstanding batters on their side?

NR: I'm not thinking too much – just the usual. It doesn't bode well for you if you overthink.