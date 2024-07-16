Stop the bloodshed, plead Hridoy and Shoriful

Bangladesh batter Towhid Hridoy and fast bowler Shoriful Islam made emotional pleas on social media today, hoping for the bloodshed to stop at the Dhaka University and other campuses throughout the country, which have been embroiled in violent clashes since yesterday.

"I'm far from it all, so I couldn't see many things… Let there be no more bloodshed in my beloved Dhaka University," Hridoy, who is a student at the economics department of the university, posted on Facebook.

"Assalamu Alaikum. Even though I'm a cricketer, I'm also a student. I don't want to see any more student blood to be spilled," wrote Shoriful on Facebook, just minutes after Hridoy's post.

Both Hridoy and Shoriful are currently in Sri Lanka taking part in the Lanka Premier League (LPL).

The Dhaka University campus has been in turmoil since yesterday, when members of Bangladesh Chhatra League reportedly attacked the quota protestors and the clashes that have followed since have left many wounded.

Similar clashes are taking place throughout the country since yesterday with students from different campuses coming out in support of the Quota reform movement.