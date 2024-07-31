Writ seeking protest organisers' release: No order today due to HC judge's illness

The High Court will not hold the hearing today on the writ petition seeking release of six quota protest coordinators and to stop use of live rounds on demonstrators as a judge of the bench is on leave.

The HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice SM Masud Hossain Dolon was scheduled to hold hearing and pass an order on the petition today, court sources said.

However, Justice SM Masud Hossain Dolon, the junior judge of the bench, did not attend office today as he is on leave due to physical illness.

The bench may hold the hearing and pass an order if the judge comes to court tomorrow, they said.

The writ petition was filed by Supreme Court lawyers Aynunnahar Siddiqua and Manzur-Al-Matin on Monday seeking HC orders for the immediate release of six coordinators of the quota reform protests from law enforcers' custody and stopping the use of bullets on protesters.

The bench held hearing on the petition for the second consecutive day yesterday amid chaos and commotion in the packed courtroom.