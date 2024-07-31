Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Wed Jul 31, 2024 11:51 AM
Last update on: Wed Jul 31, 2024 12:12 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Writ seeking protest organisers' release: No order today due to HC judge's illness

Star Digital Report
Wed Jul 31, 2024 11:51 AM Last update on: Wed Jul 31, 2024 12:12 PM
High Court rule on paternity leave policy
File photo

The High Court will not hold the hearing today on the writ petition seeking release of six quota protest coordinators and to stop use of live rounds on demonstrators as a judge of the bench is on leave.

The HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice SM Masud Hossain Dolon was scheduled to hold hearing and pass an order on the petition today, court sources said.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

However, Justice SM Masud Hossain Dolon, the junior judge of the bench, did not attend office today as he is on leave due to physical illness.

Eminent citizens of Bangladesh: Release protest organisers within 24 hours
Read more

'Release protest organisers within 24 hours'

The bench may hold the hearing and pass an order if the judge comes to court tomorrow, they said.

The writ petition was filed by Supreme Court lawyers Aynunnahar Siddiqua and Manzur-Al-Matin on Monday seeking HC orders for the immediate release of six coordinators of the quota reform protests from law enforcers' custody and stopping the use of bullets on protesters.

Quota reform protest coordinators lift programme after detention by DB
Read more

From ‘DB office’, 6 organisers lift protest programme

The bench held hearing on the petition for the second consecutive day yesterday amid chaos and commotion in the packed courtroom.

Related topic:
quota protestquota protest arrestQuota reform protest
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Entertainment industry at standstill due to nationwide curfew

Entertainment industry at standstill due to nationwide curfew

6d ago

In pictures: Monday’s protests and police action

22h ago

'Please spare him, my grandson is not involved with politics'

2d ago
Nationwide protests for quota reform face police crackdown

Protesters take to streets again

1d ago

Police drives, arrests continue

13h ago
নাটোর-৩: টানা চতুর্থবার জয়ী পলক
|বাংলাদেশ

বিকেলের মধ্যে চালু হবে ফেসবুক-টিকটক-ইউটিউব: পলক

অনলাইনেই মেটার প্রতিনিধি দলের সঙ্গে বৈঠক শেষে আজ বুধবার সকালে রাজধানীর আগারগাঁওয়ের বিটিআরসি ভবনে তিনি এ কথা বলেন।

এইমাত্র
|বাংলাদেশ

সমন্বয়কদের মুক্তি ও গুলি ছোড়া বন্ধে রিট: বিচারপতি অসুস্থ থাকায় আজ হচ্ছে না শুনানি

৪২ মিনিট আগে
push notification