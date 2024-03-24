Contrasting fortunes for Shakib, Tamim in DPL

Shakib Al Hasan geared up for the second Test against Sri Lanka with an all-round performance for Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in their six-wicket win over Rupganj Tigers in their Dhaka Premier League (DPL) match at BKSP Ground 3 in Savar yesterday.

Shakib, who is expected to be available for selection for the Chattogram Test against Sri Lanka starting on March 30, picked up one wicket for 47 runs and chipped in with 34.

Salman Hossain's 67 saw Rupganj reach 228 for 9. Saif Hassan's 69 and Fazle Mahmud's unbeaten 62, along with handy contributions from Yasir Ali (41) and Shakib saw Sheikh Jamal romp to victory with 33 balls to spare.

At the Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium in Fatullah, Tamim Iqbal hit a fifty but it was not enough for Prime Bank Cricket Club to avoid their first loss of the ongoing DPL, falling to Gazi Group Cricketers by six wickets.

Sent to bat, in-form opener Parvez Hossain Emon fell early for 13 which was followed by a mini batting collapse. Tamim hit an 88-ball 54 but once he fell, the team was tottering at 85 for five.

Veteran Alok Kapali's 44-ball 47 saw them reach 181 all out in 49.1 overs. Abdul Gaffar bagged four wickets for Gazi.

Sabbir Hossen's 64 then guided Gazi to their fourth win this DPL.

Abahani Limited remained undefeated with their fifth win, beating City Club by 52 runs at BKSP Ground 4. Mohammad Naim struck 54 at the top before Afif Hossain's unbeaten 67 saw Abahani post 217 for 7.

Mohammad Saifuddin and Mosaddek Hossain bagged three wicket each as City Club were bowled out for 165.