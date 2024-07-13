Cricket
Star Sports Desk
Sat Jul 13, 2024 03:32 PM
Last update on: Sat Jul 13, 2024 03:47 PM

Cricket

Cricketers congratulate ‘GOAT’, ‘Modern-day legend’ Anderson for stellar career

Star Sports Desk
Sat Jul 13, 2024 03:32 PM Last update on: Sat Jul 13, 2024 03:47 PM
James Anderson
James Anderson. Photo: Reuters

England pacer James Anderson hung up his boots on Friday, bidding farewell to Test cricket after a career spanning over two decades.

Anderson, 41, finished as the third-highest wicket-taker in the history of Test cricket with 704 scalps in 188 Test matches and is the most successful fast bowler ever to grace red-ball cricket.

He bid farewell to the game by helping England to a commanding innings and 114-run victory over the West Indies at the Lord's and will go down as one of the greatest players in the game's history.

After his retirement, current and former cricketers across the world took to social media to congratulate him on his incredible career.

Here are a few of them:

push notification