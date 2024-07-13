Cricketers congratulate ‘GOAT’, ‘Modern-day legend’ Anderson for stellar career

England pacer James Anderson hung up his boots on Friday, bidding farewell to Test cricket after a career spanning over two decades.

Anderson, 41, finished as the third-highest wicket-taker in the history of Test cricket with 704 scalps in 188 Test matches and is the most successful fast bowler ever to grace red-ball cricket.

He bid farewell to the game by helping England to a commanding innings and 114-run victory over the West Indies at the Lord's and will go down as one of the greatest players in the game's history.

After his retirement, current and former cricketers across the world took to social media to congratulate him on his incredible career.

Here are a few of them:

Congratulations on an amazing career @Jimmy9 … your endurance, passion and commitment were always next level, your ability to take wickets was second to none… like your 114 not outs as a batter you will remain not out in our hearts… best wishes for whatever you do in future.… — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) July 12, 2024

Congratulations to James Anderson on a great career. I never thought it was possible for a seam bowler to play that many years/test matches at such a high level of consistency. Hopefully he is allowed to use 21 years of knowledge, skill and greatness to build the next generation. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) July 12, 2024

Hey Jimmy!



You've bowled the fans over with that incredible 22-year spell. Here's a little wish as you bid goodbye.



It has been a joy to watch you bowl - with that action, speed, accuracy, swing and fitness. You've inspired generations with your game.



Wish you a wonderful life… pic.twitter.com/ETp2e6qIQ1— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 12, 2024

Congratulations on a fantastic career, @jimmy9

Absolute GOATpic.twitter.com/FIzQRUUX6x— Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) July 12, 2024

A modern-day legend!

Take a bow James Anderson pic.twitter.com/L0jb7eOswK— DK (@DineshKarthik) July 5, 2021

Tough to sum up a man's entire career in a few sentences.

Bud, you have been fantastic.

Thank you so much for all these years of incredible inspiration and dramatic duels we've had.

I was there to watch today. Some things one just shouldn't miss.

Congratulations @jimmy9— Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) July 12, 2024