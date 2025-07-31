India's Bumrah out of Oval finale as England bowl in fifth Test

India and England players line up during the national anthems before the start of the first days play. Photo: Reuters

India star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the fifth and deciding Test at the Oval on Thursday as stand-in England captain Ollie Pope won the toss and elected to field.

Bumrah's back injury earlier this year prompted India to announce the world's top-ranked Test bowler would only feature in three games during the current series.

Bumrah, 31, made his third appearance in last week's drawn third Test at Old Trafford, where he bowled a draining 33 overs, during which he took two wickets and conceded 100 runs for the first time in a Test innings.

And even with India needing to win in south London to end this five-match series all square at 2-2, the tourists have decided against deploying Bumrah in the decider.

A schedule of five Tests in just 44 days has taken its toll, with both sides making four changes each to their teams.

Bumrah and fellow paceman Anshul Kamboj were replaced by the fit-again Akash Deep, who took 10 wickets in India's third-Test win at Edgbaston, and Prasidh Krishna.

Middle-order batsman Karun Nair replaced Shardul Thakur and Dhruv Jurek took over as wicketkeeper after Rishabh Pant suffered a broken foot batting in Manchester.

England had already named their team on Wednesday, with captain Ben Stokes - the series' leading wicket-taker ruled out following a shoulder injury suffered during the third Test.

Spin-bowling all-rounder Jacob Bethell makes his first Test appearance of 2025, effectively as a replacement for Stokes.

Pacemen Josh Tongue, Gus Atkinson and Jamie Overton all come into the team, with Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse rested.

Liam Dawson has been dropped, with England opting against deploying a specialist spinner.

Teams

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (capt), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Smith (wkt), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, Josh Tongue

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (capt), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wkt), Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

Umpires: Ahsan Raza (PAK), Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)

TV Umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)