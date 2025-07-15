Cricket
Bishwajit Roy
Tue Jul 15, 2025 09:30 PM
Last update on: Tue Jul 15, 2025 09:50 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket
Cricket

Five days of fire and grace: Why Test cricket still reigns

Tue Jul 15, 2025 09:30 PM
Last update on: Tue Jul 15, 2025 09:50 PM
Bishwajit Roy
Tue Jul 15, 2025 09:30 PM Last update on: Tue Jul 15, 2025 09:50 PM
Photos: AFP/Reuters/Facebook

There are games that thrill, and then there are Test matches that sear themselves into memory.

The just-concluded Lord's Test between England and India was not merely a cricket match -- it was a symphony of patience, pain, poetry, and raw passion. One of the most dramatic five-day performances that sport can offer.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Only in Test cricket can a brief argument over time-wasting on Day 3 turn into two days of intense sledging and tension -- and still end with handshakes and mutual respect. That's the kind of story only this format can tell.

In the end, it didn't matter that India lost. What mattered was how it all unfolded.

A target of 193 might seem modest on paper, especially for a team that had already notched five centuries across the series. But cricket --especially Test cricket -- has never cared for scripts. It revels in rewrites. England's 22-run win, the narrowest ever at Lord's, was not secured with brute force but through resilience, imagination, and belief.

India, 82 for 7 early on the final day, looked all but finished. And yet, in that moment of seeming inevitability, something beautiful began. The crowd -- many of them Indian fans -- stirred. Every dot ball was met with cheers; every close call brought gasps.

Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah stitched together a dogged, stubborn 35-run ninth-wicket stand. Jadeja batted with the calm of a monk and the steel of a warrior. Bumrah, peppered with short balls, ducked, swayed, and defended. When he finally fell -- after two hours of courageous resistance -- Mohammed Siraj walked in, with 23 still needed.

Siraj, no recognised batter, showed unflinching heart. He defended with soft hands, absorbed a brutal shoulder blow from Jofra Archer, and hung on for 30 deliveries. But fate had one last cruel twist. A Shoaib Bashir off-break, successfully defended, spun back off the bat's face and kissed the stumps. Siraj sank to his knees, devastated. In a moment befitting Lord's Shakespearean theatre, the same England players he had needled for five days came over to console him.

This is the poetry of Test cricket -- its cruelty matched only by its grace.

Lord's, with all its pomp and charm, played the perfect host. Celebrities were in attendance, legends rang the bell, but for five days, it was the present that truly dazzled.

The pitch added its own intrigue -- flat, slow, deceptive. It offered little to the bowlers and discouraged strokeplay. England, once adventurous, became calculating. Joe Root's century was a masterclass in patience. KL Rahul's 39 a study in discipline. And Ben Stokes, as ever, turned into a colossus -- bowling a 14-over spell that choked India's lower order and bent the game.

Moments defined this match. Rishabh Pant's ill-timed run-out on 74 shifted momentum. Archer's fiery return set pulses racing. The banter between India captain Shubman Gill and Ben Duckett, Siraj's aggressive send-off, Bashir's final celebratory sprint -- each scene added layers of drama.

There was cricket, yes. But more than that, there was theatre. A narrative with arcs and redemption, tension and release. Each session felt like a chapter. Every ball, a potential twist.

Test cricket demands more of its players and fans -- time, patience, emotional investment. But in return, it offers the richest of rewards. It is not a three-hour snack. It is a five-day feast, simmering with suspense, heartbreak, and meaning.

For India, this was a tale of near-glory. Jadeja's unbeaten half-century was heroic. Bumrah's five-wicket haul, fierce. The team fell short by inches, but walked away with admiration and belief.

"There's always admiration from both sides," said Shubman Gill. "They gave everything, we gave everything. But they were the better team today."

Lord's witnessed more than a cricket match. It hosted a reminder. A reminder that in a world addicted to instant gratification, there is still unmatched beauty in the long game. That sport, like life, is not always about the scoreboard.

Related topic:
England vs IndiaRavindra JadejaMohammad SirajBen StokesKL RahulJofra ArcherTest cricket
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Siraj bags six as India dismiss Sri Lanka for 50 in Asia Cup final

1y ago

England considering Test skipper Stokes for white-ball captaincy

4m ago

Archer stars on international return as England beat Pakistan in 2nd T20

1y ago

KL Rahul: India's unsung hero and chase-finishing maestro

4m ago

Stokes fit as England name unchanged team for 2nd New Zealand Test

7m ago
বৈদেশিক মুদ্রা
|অর্থনীতি

২২ ব্যাংক থেকে আরও ৩১৩ মিলিয়ন ডলার কিনল বাংলাদেশ ব্যাংক

বাংলাদেশ ব্যাংক গত সোমবার ১৮ ব্যাংক থেকে ১৭১ মিলিয়ন ডলার কিনেছিল।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|মতামত

ডেভিল হান্টের পর চিরুনি অভিযান: জনমনে স্বস্তি ফিরবে?

৪৯ মিনিট আগে