Cricket
Reuters
Mon Jul 21, 2025 10:04 PM
Last update on: Mon Jul 21, 2025 10:08 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket
Cricket

Dawson back in England team after eight-year absence

Mon Jul 21, 2025 10:04 PM
Last update on: Mon Jul 21, 2025 10:08 PM
Reuters
Mon Jul 21, 2025 10:04 PM Last update on: Mon Jul 21, 2025 10:08 PM
Photo: FACEBOOK

England's Liam Dawson has been named in the team to play India in the fourth test of the series at Old Trafford, England's cricket board (ECB) announced on Monday, marking the spinner's first test appearance in eight years.

The 35-year-old Hampshire left-armer, who replaces the injured Shoaib Bashir, is the only change to the team for the fourth test which begins on Wednesday. Dawson has not played a test match since earning his third test cap in July 2017.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Dawson, an unused member of the 2019 World Cup winning squad, did feature in the Twenty20 series against West Indies in June.

Bashir suffered a fracture to his finger during the third test at Lord's, which England won by 22 runs to take a 2-1 lead, leaving them one victory away from clinching their first five-match series win since 2018.

England team:

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Liam Dawson, Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer.

Related topic:
Liam DawsonEngland vs IndiaECBIndia vs England
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

India bowl out England for 353 with Root 122 not out

1y ago

England gain upper hand after India suffer Pant blow

9h ago

Former England fast bowler Lever dies aged 84

3m ago

Root rules out England white-ball captaincy, shifts focus to India series and Ashes

3m ago

England down India to keep T20 series alive

5m ago
এভিএস
|বাংলাদেশ

নারী কর্মীদের ছোট হাতা ও স্বল্প দৈর্ঘ্যের পোশাক পরা বাদ দিতে বললো বাংলাদেশ ব্যাংক

সব স্তরের কর্মকর্তা-কর্মচারীদের জন্য ড্রেস কোড নির্ধারণ করে দিয়েছে বাংলাদেশ ব্যাংক।

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

স্বাস্থ্য পরীক্ষার জন্য রাতেই হাসপাতালে নেওয়া হলো খালেদা জিয়াকে

৭ ঘণ্টা আগে