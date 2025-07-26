Bumrah may ‘retire from Tests’, predicts former India cricketer

India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah has not been able to make an impact so far in the ongoing Manchester Test against England, with his pace considerably down and having claimed just one wicket in 28 overs in the first innings.

The 31-year-old pacer, who has had injury issues in the past, was seen clutching his ankles during the second session on Day 3 on Friday and was running in gingerly in the final session.

Seeing the pacer struggle so much, former India international Mohammad Kaif predicted that age and fitness issues are perhaps catching up with the pacer and his days in red-ball cricket could be numbered.

"Jasprit Bumrah, I don't think you will see him playing in the upcoming Test matches. And he might even take retirement. He is struggling with his body. His body has totally given up. His speeds have been on the lower side in the Manchester Test. There is no speed in this Test match," Kaif said in a video posted on X.

Earlier, the Indian management had declared that they would likely play Bumrah in three out of the five Tests against England to manage his workload.

Having been rested for the second Test, this is Bumrah's third match in the series. The pacer is likely to sit out in the final game, which could end up being a dead rubber if England win the ongoing Manchester Test to take an unassailable 3-1 lead.

Not just the fifth England Test, Kaif feels that India need to prepare for life without Bumrah in red-ball cricket soon.

"He is a selfless person. If he feels that he is not able to give 100 percent for the country, that he is not able to win the match, that he is not getting the wickets, then he himself will refuse. This is my gut feel.

"He has lost to his body. He has lost to his fitness. His body is not supporting him… First, Virat Kohli went. Then Rohit Sharma went. Ashwin is not there. Now, without Bumrah, get used to it, Indian fans. I feel that you will have to get used to watching Test matches without him as well."