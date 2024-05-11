Highlights: James Anderson’s illustrious career 

England star James Anderson believes the "time is right" to end his Test career after revealing on Saturday that the first Test against the West Indies at Lord's on July 10 will be his final appearance in the five-day format which will bring an end to a 21-year career in which he became the most successful ever fast bowler.

Born: July 30, 1982, Burnley, England

Tests: 187

Debut: v Zimbabwe, Lord's, 2003

Wickets: 700

Five-wicket hauls: 32

Average: 26.52

Best bowling: 7-42 v West Indies, 2017

*Having made his Test debut against Zimbabwe at Lord's in 2003, Anderson, who has played 187 Tests, is set to finish his career with 188 caps, second to only Sachin Tendulkar who has played 200, the most by any player.

*The 41-year-old sits third, with 700 wickets, in the list of most scalps in Tests after Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Shane Warne (708). He has 32 five-wicket hauls to his name in the format - the second-most by a pacer after Sir Richard Hadlee (36) - and has taken 10 wickets in a match on three occasions.

*Anderson has taken 1114 wickets in first-class cricket having claimed his 1,000th while playing for Lancashire at Old Trafford in 2021.

*He won the Ashes in 2009 and came into his own in the 2010-11 series in Australia where he took a series-leading 24 wickets as England won their first Ashes in Australia for 24 years.

*Anderson made his debut for Lancashire in 2001 and took 50 first-class wickets in his first full domestic campaign the following year.

*Anderson became the youngest player to take a hattrick for Lancashire, in May 2003.

*He made his Test debut for England a week later when they played Zimbabwe at Lord's and took five wickets in the first innings.

*Called up to England's 2003 World Cup squad. Anderson would play for England in three more World Cups, the last in 2015.

*He was a member of the England squad that won their first Twenty20 World Cup in 2010.

*Anderson took 21 wickets when India toured England, helping his side whitewash the visitors 4-0. England became the number one test side in the world.

*He scalped his 500th Test wicket in 2017, dismissing West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite at Lord's.

*The Pavilion End of Old Trafford was renamed the James Anderson End in 2017.

*Named in ICC's test team of the decade in 2020.

*Took his 700th Test wicket against India in Dharamsala in March 2024 by dismissing Kuldeep Yadav.