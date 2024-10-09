England cricketer dashes home from Pakistan tour for wedding

England fast bowler Olly Stone left Pakistan early on Wednesday, racing home from the Test series for his wedding at the weekend, management said.

The 31-year-old was not included in the side for the ongoing first Test in Multan and with his wedding due Saturday is doubtful for the second match in the same venue three days later.

Stone said last month the date was finalised long before he was recalled to the Test team against Sri Lanka in August.

"It's a bit manic, but a nice problem to have," Stone told BBC Sport of his 6,500-kilometre dash to the altar.

Stone took seven wickets in the two Tests he played against Sri Lanka, with England winning the three-match series 2-1.

"We booked the wedding on the basis of me only playing for Notts at the time," he said. "In the past I've always looked at future series and not done stuff."

"Then you get injured, or not selected, and you think you should have just done what you wanted to do."

England's Joe Root said he rearranged his own wedding three times because of tours with England.

"I'm really excited for him," Root said. "It's a special time in anyone's life.

"I'm sure he is all over the place with everything that's going on, but it'll be very special for him -- and his wife -- starting a different chapter in his life."