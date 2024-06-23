Sehwag questions Shakib's commitment

T20 World Cup 2024
Star Sports Report
Sun Jun 23, 2024 01:20 PM
Last update on: Sun Jun 23, 2024 01:28 PM

Former India batter Virender Sehwag has once again criticised Shakib Al Hasan following another disappointing performance from the all-rounder during Bangladesh's 50-run defeat against India in a Super Eight match of the T20 World Cup in Antigua.

Shakib scored 11 runs of seven deliveries after taking a wicket for 37 runs in three overs. While expensive with the ball, Shakib could not provide the impetus with the bat either as the asking rate continued to climb since the beginning of Bangladesh's chase of 196.

Speaking on a Cricbuzz show after the game, Sehwag questioned Shakib's commitment to the team's cause and reiterated his call for retiring. 

"[You got to] stay in the crease with the other batter and try to make a match out of it. You scored 11 off seven and got out. I don't understand it. He has a lot of experience but isn't using it. Or does he not care? You hit one six but you cannot hit every ball for six. That's why I said earlier that he should make way for a younger player," Sehwag said.

Sehwag had said in the same programme previously, after Bangladesh's group-stage defeat against South Africa, that Shakib should be ashamed of himself and retire from T20Is.

Shakib, when drawn his attention to Sehwag's remarks after he scored a match-winning half-century against the Netherlands, had said he doesn't play to answer to anyone. 

