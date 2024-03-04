Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: Key stats

Sri Lanka's all-format tour of Bangladesh will start with the first of the three T20Is on Monday in Sylhet. The second and third match will be played on March 6 and 9 at the same venue. The action will then shift to Chattogram where the teams will play three ODIs on March 13, 15, and 18. Teams will go back to Sylhet for the first Test which will begin on March 22 before capping off the tour with the second Test in Sylhet on March 30.

*Bangladesh only boast four wins in the 13 T20Is played against Sri Lanka. The Lankans have won the other nine matches.

*The Tigers have won only one of the five T20Is played against Sri Lanka at home. That 23-run win came back in the 2016 Asia Cup in Mirpur.

*Bangladesh have never been able to win any match in a bilateral T20I series against Sri Lanka at home.

*Bangladesh are unbeaten in their last five bilateral T20I series, winning four of them and drawing the last one 1-1 away to New Zealand in December last year.

*Bangladesh experienced their most successful phase in the shortest format in 2023. Of the 14 T20Is played last year, Bangladesh won 10, lost three, and saw one game yield a no result.

*Sri Lanka suffered a three-run defeat against Afghanistan in their last T20I in February this year. They, however, come to this series on the back of a 2-1 series win against the Afghans at home.