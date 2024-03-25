Bangladesh drop down to sixth in WTC standings

Bangladesh dropped down to sixth in the latest ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 standings following their 328-run loss in the first of the three-match series against Sri Lanka in Sylhet on Monday.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have made a significant move up the standings in their first-ever Test assignment at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium

This was Sri Lanka's eighth away Test win over the hosts, maintaining their impeccable record unbeaten record in Tests in Bangladesh – on three occasions, their engagements there have ended in draws.

The result lifted Sri Lanka from the bottom of the WTC standings to joint-sixth with Bangladesh. Sri Lanka were at the bottom with 0 points while Bangladesh were at No.4 with 12 points after two games and a points percentage of 50.

The outcome resulted in Sri Lanka securing 12 points in three games and a points percentage of 33.33, ahead of South Africa (25 per cent) and England (17.50 per cent), who are currently at the bottom of the table.

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka both have the same number of points (12) and points percentage (33.33) at joint-sixth.

Pakistan have moved up one spot to No.4 with a 36.66 points percentage, while West Indies, who share a similar points percentage with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, have moved up to No.5 with a higher points tally of 16.

Bangladesh resumed the day on 47/5, with Mominul Haque and Taijul Islam in the middle. In the third over of the day, Sri Lanka's Kasun Rajitha had Islam trapped in front for 6.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz then joined Haque, and together they started to rebuild Bangladesh's innings. The duo stitched together a fighting stand of 66 runs, before Rajitha snared his second wicket of the day, sending Miraz back for 33. The hosts went to Lunch on 129/7, needing another 382 runs.

Mominul kept his fight on but with only three wickets remaining, it became increasingly apparent that Bangladesh was headed for a defeat. Shortly after the lunch break, Rajitha claimed two more wickets to complete his five-wicket haul - his second in Test cricket.

The left-handed batter stood out as the sole fighter, scoring 87*, as Bangladesh succumbed to defeat. The two sides will meet for the final clash of the tour, the second Test in Chattogram, starting 30 March.