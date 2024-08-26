Bangladesh, Pakistan lose WTC points for slow over-rate

Pakistan and Bangladesh have suffered a blow to their chances of reaching the ICC World Test Championship final after they were found guilty of a slow overrate during the first Test in Rawalpindi.

Hosts Pakistan were found to be six overs short during the Test and lost six World Test Championship points, while visitors Bangladesh - who recorded a 10-wicket triumph over their Asian rivals - were docked three points after being found three overs short of the acceptable rate.

Pakistan were fined 30% of their match fee while Bangladesh were penalised 15%. Captains Shan Masood and Najmul Hossain Shanto pleaded guilty to the offences and accepted the proposed sanctions, so there was no need for formal hearings.

Pakistan remain in the eighth spot on the World Test Championship standings, while Bangladesh drop to seventh and behind South Africa as a result of the sanction.

Both teams will clash in the second Test that commences in Rawalpindi on Friday.

In addition, Shakib Al Hasan was fined 10% of his match fee and a demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct. Shakib threw the ball at Rizwan in the 33rd over of the second innings after the latter had backed away.

Shakib was penalised in accordance with Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment such as a water bottle) at or near a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other third person in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an International Match."