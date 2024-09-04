Tigers sans Shakib to return home tonight

The triumphant Bangladesh cricket team will return home following their historic 2-0 Test series win against Pakistan tonight.

The Tigers, who left Pakistan last night, will arrive in two groups – the first group sansscheduled to arrive at 11:30pm from UAE and the second group will arrive at 2:00am from Qatar.

All 16 members of the team, except for Shakib Al Hasan, will arrive along with a portion of the coaching staff.

Shakib has left the team camp for UK where he will be playing in a four-day County Championship game for Surrey, beginning on September 9.

The rest of the members, meanwhile, will start training camp under coach Chandika Hathurusingha on September 8 for the two Tests and three T20Is against India later this month.

The team will leave for India on September 15 and Shakib will join them on the same day, with the first Test scheduled in Chennai from September 19.

Pace bowling coach Andre Adams, meanwhile, has gone to New Zealand to his family and will return on September 12. Strength and conditioning coach Nathan Kiely, too, has gone on a short leave.