Thu Jun 26, 2025 07:33 PM
In Pictures: BCB marks 25 years of Test status

PHOTO: FIROZ AHMED

The Bangladesh Cricket Board celebrated 25 years of Test status with a gala event at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today [June 26, 2025]. Chief guest Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan, advisor to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and BCB president Aminul Islam Bulbul graced the occasion. A heartfelt tribute was paid to members of Bangladesh's first Test team, with some honored with commemorative blazers and caps. A few notable dignitaries and early architects of the milestone were, however, absent. A Test players' honours board was also unveiled. The evening concluded with a cake-cutting and group photo session.
PHOTO: FIROZ AHMED 

 

BCB25 YEARS OF BANGLADESH TEST STATUScricket
