Bangladesh batters falter as Sri Lanka dominate Day 1

Bangladesh batters dished out an underwhelming effort that had them reeling at 220-8 as Sri Lanka bowlers dominated proceedings on Day 1 of the second Test between the sides in at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on Wednesday.

On what was considered to be a batting-friendly surface, no Bangladesh batter could manage a half-century and the Tigers are in risk of getting bundled out cheaply, with Taijul Islam and Ebadot Hossain unbeaten at the crease after the visitors opted to bat.

Pacers Asitha Fernando and Vishwa Fernando claimed two wickets each, while debutant left-arm spinner Sonal Dinusha also picked up two, including the key scalps of Litton Das (34) and Mushfiqur Rahim (35) in his opening spell.

Dhananjaya de Silva and Tharindu Rathnayake chipped in with a wicket apiece. The only bowler to finish wicketless was premier spinner Prabath Jayasuriya.

Despte the poor showing, Bangladesh were fortunate as Sri Lanka endured a day of missed opportunities -- dropping five catches, watching a few edges fall short, and fluffing a run out chance.

Bangladesh, did however, manage several starts and put together promising partnerships but failed to convert them into anything substantial. Opener Shadman Islam, the day's top-scorer put away seven fours for his 46, while late in order, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Nayeem Hasan produced valuable contributions with knocks of 31 and 25, respectively.

Litton departs after charmed life

Litton Das became Sonal Dinhusha's first victim in Test cricket, offering a catch behind the stumps after a chancy 34-run knock. Litton, who was dropped in the previous over, edged one behind with Kusal Mendis taking the catch in third attempt.

The dismissal ended a 67-run stand with Mushfiqur Rahim, who was batting on 34.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz joined him as Bangladesh went to Tea at 144 for five.

.....

Bangladesh lost two quick wickets right after the Lunch break, losing set opener Shadman Islam after captain Najmul Hossain Shanto fell cheaply.

Shanto, the twin centurion from the Galle Test, edged one behind off left-arm pacer Vishwa Fernando for a 31-ball 8 in the second over after Lunch.

Shadman, batting on 46, offered a catch at short slip off Tharindu Rathnayake in the next over as Bangladesh became 76 for four in a flash.

Litton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim had taken the score to 90 for four before heavy rain hit Colombo, halting play.

Mushfiqur Rahim trudges off as groundstaff cover the playing areas for rain. Photo: AFP

Lunch, Day 1: Bangladesh 71/2

Bangladesh's persevere with going with Anamul Haque has not borne fruit yet as the opening batter failed to do justice to his inclusion by failing for a duck once again.

The right-handed batter, who had scored a duck and a four in the two innings in Galle last week, survived only 10 deliveries for his duck this time, chopping his stumps while playing an inswinging delivery from Asitha Fernando.

The 32-year-old batter had returned to the Test team after three years, but only scored 39 in one innings against Zimbabwe in his return Test a couple of months back. However, he has looked completely out of depth against the Lankans, failing to negotiate the movement from the new ball bowlers, especially Asitha who got him twice in three innings now.

Mominul Haque also did not help the cause of the team, throwing his wicket away while looking in good touch. The left-handed batter scored 21 odd 39 deliveries before hitting a tossed-up delivery from Dhananjaya de Silva -- the first delivery of his spell -- straight to cover.

Opener Shadman Islam, however, looked solid as he moved into the 40s with Najmul Hossain Shanto in the crease as Bangladesh reached 71 for two in 26 overs at Lunch.

.......

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and opted to bat first in the second and final Test against Sri Lanka at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka handed a Test debut to allrounder Sonal Dinusha, who received his cap from Kusal Mendis. Dinusha is set to bat at No. 6.

Sri Lanka have gone with a combination of two spinners and two fast bowlers, despite initially appearing likely to field three quicks ahead of the match.

At the toss, Shanto confirmed that Mehidy Hasan Miraz comes in for Jaker Ali, while Hasan Mahmud misses out due to injury and is replaced by Ebadot Hossain. Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva, meanwhile, stated that he will bat at No. 4.

The visitors are eyeing a historic achievement, aiming to clinch their first-ever Test series win against Sri Lanka on their home soil. The opening Test in Galle ended in a draw, but Bangladesh came away with several positives.

Shanto led from the front with centuries in both innings, while Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton Das also showed signs of regaining form. Off-spinner Nayeem Hasan impressed with his maiden five-wicket haul abroad, offering a rare highlight during a difficult period for Bangladesh cricket across formats.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Udara, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva (captain), Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Sonal Dinusha, Tharindu Rathnayake, Prabath Jayasuriya, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Anamul Haque, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das (wicketkeeper), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Nahid Rana and Ebadot Hossain.