Play resumes after rain, Bangladesh firmly on top in Galle

Bangladesh's Litton Das (L) and Mushfiqur Rahim bump their fists during the second day of the first Test cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on June 18, 2025. Photo: AFP

Play resumed on the second day of the Galle Test after a rain interruption of nearly two and a half hours, with Bangladesh continuing from a position of dominance. A maximum of 31.4 overs are scheduled to be bowled today, with play extendable until 6 PM local time if the light permits.

Despite rain being forecast for all five days of the match, the first day remained dry, allowing a full 90 overs in bright sunshine. However, the skies eventually opened on day two, halting play midway. By that time, Bangladesh had already seized control of the contest.

At the rain break, the visitors stood at a commanding 423 for 4 in 130.2 overs. Mushfiqur Rahim, who narrowly survived an lbw appeal on the last ball before the rain—upheld as umpire's call on DRS—was closing in on what could be his fourth Test double century. Meanwhile, Litton Das was also growing in confidence, building on his solid half-century as the pair looked to pile on further misery for Sri Lanka.

Earlier, a sedate Mushfiqur Rahim and an attacking Litton Das took Bangladesh past the 400-run mark on the second day of the Galle Test against Sri Lanka.

The pair added 74 runs in 20.5 overs before Lunch following the fall of skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto early in the morning. At Lunch, Bangladesh were four for 383.

Then after Lunch, they remained steady and guided Bangladesh past the 400-run mark. In the process, Mushfiqur crossed 150-run mark while Litton reached half-century.

While Mushfiqur was mostly quiet an circumspect, Liton was aggressive and taking his chances, surviving a few close calls.

Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka (C) drops a catch of Bangladesh's Litton Das (L) during the second day of the first Test at the Galle International Cricket Stadium. Photo: AFP

The half-century is Liton's highest in Test cricket since a Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi in August 2024. In fact the wicketkeeper-batter had not scored a half-century in any format of international cricket during this time.

He had averaged 13.3 in his last 10 Test innings. Just like Mushfiqur, who is coming off a torrid run, Litton too would be looking to fill up his boots on this placid Galle pitch.

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto fell two runs short of 150 after offering a catch to Angelo Mathews on the second morning of the Galle Test against Sri Lanka on Wednesday.

Shanto played an Asitha Fernando delivery uppishly, only managing to find a diving Mathews at mid-on.

Shanto's 148 off 279 deliveries featured 15 fours and a six.

Shanto's dismissal ended a 264-run fourth-wicket partnership between Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim, falling three runs short of a record fourth-wicket stand for Bangladesh in Tests.