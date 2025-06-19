Bulbul-led BCB to discuss media rights, plan Test status anniversary today

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) are set to hold a board meeting on Thursday, June 19, sources have informed.

The meeting's primary agenda will be to discuss proceedings to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Bangladesh earning Test status on June 26, 2000. Media rights is the other major topic expected to be on the table.

New BCB president Aminul Islam Bulbul will attend the meeting, while directors currently abroad are expected to join via the Zoom platform.

Bangladesh played their inaugural Test match in November 2000 against India, with Bulbul marking the occasion with a memorable century. Players and officials who were part of that historic match are expected to be invited to a programme as part of the commemorative plans.