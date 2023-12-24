Bangladesh v New Zealand T20I series fixtures

Bangladesh recorded a historic nine-wicket win in the third and final ODI against New Zealand on Saturday, resulting in their first ODI win over the Black Caps on New Zealand soil after having lost the 18 previous fixtures.

The hosts, however, had won the three-match ODI series 2-1 on the back of winning the first two games.

The teams will now prepare for a three-match T20 international series, starting in Napier on Wednesday.

Kane Williamson, the designated captain, and Kyle Jamieson have been withdrawn from New Zealand's T20I squad.

Mitchell Santner, who has led both the New Zealand white-ball sides in the past, will be captain in Williamson's absence against Najmul Hossain Shanto-led Bangladesh side.

T20I series fixtures:

December 27: First T20I, Napier, 12.10pm

December 29: Second T20I, Mount Maunganui, 12.10pm

December 31: Third T20I, Mount Maunganui, 6am

**All are Bangladesh Time

