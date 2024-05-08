The Liton Das headache

Liton Das's batting yesterday against Zimbabwe encapsulated Bangladesh's worries going into the T20 World Cup in June, with the top-order failing to find rhythm in the game's shortest format.

Liton is expected to shine in the format. Indeed, his exploits against India in the 2022 T20 World Cup match in Australia serves as a reminder as to why Bangladesh are eager to get Liton back to his best.

Whether that is forthcoming is another matter but the team management continued to keep their faith, hoping for that one good innings for him to get his mojo back. This year, Liton has scored 79 runs in six T20Is, averaging 13.16 at a strike rate of 97.53.

The manner of dismissals, too, has been quite the topic of debate. Before the latest one, Liton charged a bowler on the first delivery in a Test against Sri Lanka Test. Yesterday, he tried to fashion a scoop shot off Zimbabwe paceman Blessing Muzabarani on three consecutive deliveries, finally managing to deflect one to his stumps.

Such has been the raging debate, that Towhid Hridoy, a saviour yesterday with a 38-ball 57 and quite at the opposing spectrum in terms of form compared to Liton, said that no-one gives away their wickets internationally.

Along with captain Najmul Hossain Shanto's form, the top-order has become a headache.

"No-one willingly gives away their wickets. Liton bhai and other top-order batters are trying to give their best. A good player will not always play well. In the recent past there have been lots of talks regarding Liton bhai's strike rate but if you check you will find his strike rate is still among the top three in Bangladesh," Hridoy told reporters in the post-match press conference.

"Whether or not you are the best batsman in the world, you will not play well in all the matches in a series. I am hoping those who are not among runs will get back to runs soon. In one game if he does well, he will make a comeback and it can very well be that he can change the scenario in a big game. We have to keep the faith and it will not help if we lost the faith," Hridoy added, highlighting the belief in the side that Liton is just one good knock away.

Liton's lack of form, however, will not be downplayed by the team management for long so close to the World Cup.

The 87-run stand yesterday between Hridoy and Jaker Ali saw Bangladesh gather wind in their sail. Hridoy, who felt that Bangladesh were a few runs short on what can be termed a pretty good batting wicket, said partnerships are important and the top-order partnerships can change momentum much faster.

"When a side puts up one or two big partnerships, the momentum will change. Had the partnerships come at the top, the game would be different. It developed in the middle and we tried to contribute and the execution was good. There are areas where it could have been better," Hridoy stated.

As of now, the Bangladesh team management appear to be in a limbo regarding Liton the batter, much like Liton himself, who was doing the same thing thrice yesterday and expecting a different result.