Hridoy, Emon named in Bangladesh A squad for Emerging Asia Cup
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Sunday announced a 15-member squad for the ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup, starting on October 18 in Oman.
Wicket-keeper batter Akbar Ali was named captain of the squad, which included a few experienced members from the national team. Towhid Hridoy's inclusion into the main squad in this regard is noteworthy and the right-handed batter also has opener Parvez Hossain Emon joining him. Both players featured in all three T20Is of the three-match series against India that finished yesterday in Hyderabad.
Jaker Ali Anik, Sheikh Mahedi, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, and Nasum Ahmed were named as reserves.
Bangladesh A were placed in Group B of the eight-team tournament alongside Sri Lanka A, Afghanistan A, and Hong Kong. The Akbar-led side will play the tournament opener on October 18 against Hong Kong before taking on Afghanistan A and Sri Lanka A on October 20 and 22, respectively.
Squad: Akbar Ali (c), Saif Hassan (vc), Parvez Hossain Emon, Naim Sheikh, Jishan Alam, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby, Rakibul Hasan, Aliss Al Islam, Wasi Siddiquee, Abu Hider Rony, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Ripon Mondol, Maruf Mridha
Reserves: Jaker Ali Anik, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nasum Ahmed
Comments