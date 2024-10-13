Hridoy, Emon named in Bangladesh A squad for Emerging Asia Cup

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Sunday announced a 15-member squad for the ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup, starting on October 18 in Oman.

Wicket-keeper batter Akbar Ali was named captain of the squad, which included a few experienced members from the national team. Towhid Hridoy's inclusion into the main squad in this regard is noteworthy and the right-handed batter also has opener Parvez Hossain Emon joining him. Both players featured in all three T20Is of the three-match series against India that finished yesterday in Hyderabad.

Jaker Ali Anik, Sheikh Mahedi, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, and Nasum Ahmed were named as reserves.

Bangladesh A were placed in Group B of the eight-team tournament alongside Sri Lanka A, Afghanistan A, and Hong Kong. The Akbar-led side will play the tournament opener on October 18 against Hong Kong before taking on Afghanistan A and Sri Lanka A on October 20 and 22, respectively.

Squad: Akbar Ali (c), Saif Hassan (vc), Parvez Hossain Emon, Naim Sheikh, Jishan Alam, ⁠Towhid Hridoy, ⁠Shamim Hossain, ⁠Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby, Rakibul Hasan, Aliss Al Islam, Wasi Siddiquee, ⁠Abu Hider Rony, ⁠Rejaur Rahman Raja, ⁠Ripon Mondol, Maruf Mridha

Reserves: Jaker Ali Anik, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nasum Ahmed