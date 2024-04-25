Batters do the hard yards as focus shifts to Zimbabwe T20Is

Bangladesh batter Soumya Sarkar was seen going through the grind in a full-fledged batting session with head coach Chandika Hathurusingha at Mirpur's Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium yesterday, in what was his first batting session since the knee injury during the Sri Lanka series, while Liton Das and skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto were looking to regain some form as the Tigers' focus starts to shift towards the upcoming five-match home T20Is against Zimbabwe.

Soumya had a few knocking sessions previously but without the usual intensity of net session. The southpaw is yet to play any competitive games after the injury but he will be carried by the national team regardless of his injury troubles. Soumya made it to the 17-member squad for the preparation camp, which will begin in Chattogram from 26th April. He will have an MRI scan on Thursday before a fitness test on Saturday.

Photo: Firoz Ahmed

"Soumya did not have any complaints after batting and he is fine with his running as well. But he can have problem while fielding with this kind of injury, so we want to see where he stands physically through the MRI. And after the fitness test we can have a clearer picture about him, but, at the moment, all we can say is that he is improving quite well and fast," a BCB official informed.

There were no national spinners around at SBNCS and newly appointed spin coach Mushtaq Ahmed showed the ropes to net spinners in the meantime. While Hathurusingha was working it out with Soumya and a few others, Mushtaq found the time to work with Liton.

Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Liton was doing something which is somewhat similar to the rapid fire drills given by coaches. Mushtaq was feeding under-arm full toss -- adding variations by bouncing a few too -- while approaching closer to the batter after each throw. Liton had to quickly adjust himself after playing one shot before getting in position for the next as Mushtaq rapidly threw under-arm balls at him one after another. The drill would improve reaction time while quick movement of feet, something Liton has been struggling with in recent times, were on the agenda. Liton thanked the spin coach after the session.

Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Both the Abahani batters Liton and Shanto later worked with Hathurusingha for more batting sessions before they joined up with Abahani Limited, who were preparing to face Gazi Group in a Dhaka Premier League fixture in Fatullah on Thursday.

Abahani coach Khaled Mahmud talked to the media after their side's preparations, informing that pacers Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam were to be rested for the game.

"We will be giving a few players breaks, definitely to Taskin and Shoriful since I want them to be fresh for the national team. Shanto may have issues also while Saifuddin has been called up. Since they have camp from [April] 26 to 28, it becomes very tough for fast bowlers," Mahmud said.

Khaled Mahmud Sujon talks to reporters yesterday. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

With Abahani all but assured of clinching the title today, they can afford a few absentees. Mahmud, meanwhile, also asserted that the new selection panel has created a balanced team with the preparatory squad, which involves quite a few youngsters.

"The team which Lipu bhai and the selectors gave is very balanced. I believe they have a lot to give to Bangladesh cricket. We have to be patient and believe they can take Bangladesh team to new heights," he said.

Meanwhile, the national team's curriculum is gaining wind as the Tigers await the simulation and match-scenario training in Chattogram.