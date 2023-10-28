'Adaptable, vital' Santner set for 100th ODI at World Cup

An unassuming cricketer like most of his New Zealand teammates, Mitchell Santner has been the team's go-to bowler at the World Cup and will play his 100th ODI against Australia on Saturday with high expectations.

The 31-year-old left-arm spinner has claimed 12 wickets in five matches so far to be one behind Adam Zampa of Australia.

Santner's ability to choke the runs and get regular wickets makes him a key asset on India's slow, turning pitches.

His economy-rate of 4.25 is second only to India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah (3.80).

"We certainly haven't been surprised at all and we've seen the work that he's put in day in day out," New Zealand's stand-in-skipper Tom Latham said.

"I think the performances that he's had in the one-day game but also in the T20 game he's had many experiences over here and the IPL (Indian Premier League) for a few years now."

Santner has been a key player for IPL side Chennai Super Kings who won a record-equalling fifth title this year.

His role in the Kiwi team remains invaluable as he leads an otherwise less experienced spin attack including Glenn Phillips and Rachin Ravindra.

"He's been a valued member of the side for a long time and I guess he's able to bowl in every situation, whether that be at the top in the first 10, through the middle and obviously at the back end," said Latham.

"So, he's very adaptable for us, which is great. And I guess someone that can spin the ball on pretty much any surface is vital...another great opportunity for him tomorrow and hopefully he can stand up again."

'Another Vettori'

Santner has bagged 103 wickets including two five-wicket hauls in 99 ODI matches since his debut in 2015 against England in Birmingham.

He has been part of the last three World Cups for New Zealand, witnessing his team go down to England in the 2019 ODI final, to Australia in the 2021 T20 final and then to Pakistan in the semi-finals of last year's T20 showpiece.

Bishan Bedi, who died aged 77 on Monday, was all praise for Santner who showcased the skills mastered by the former India captain.

The legendary left-arm spinner likened Santner to New Zealand spin great Daniel Vettori, who interestingly will be with the Aussie team on Saturday as their spin bowling coach.

"I was very impressed with Mitchell," Bedi told stuff.co.nz during the Kiwi tour of India in 2016.

"A lovely kid, very intelligent and I like his humility. He gives me the impression of another Daniel Vettori. He is also a very good batter, a potential outstanding all-rounder for New Zealand."

Santner bats in the lower order but his grit and determined approach make him a tough challenge with the bat.

He has a Test hundred but averages over 28 including three half tons.

Santner's best outing in this World Cup was against the Netherlands when he hit an unbeaten 36 off 17 balls and then returned figures of 5-59.