New Zealand opt to field against Australia

Australia's David Warner and New Zealand's Tom Latham in practice ahead of their World Cup clash in Dharamshala today. Photo: AFP

New Zealand won the toss and elected to field in their World Cup game against Australia at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala today.

Both New Zealand and Australia made one change each to their playing eleven for today's game. For the Kiwis, James Neesham comes in to replace Mark Chapman, who has a calf niggle.

Meanwhile, Australia's Cameron Green makes way for Travis Head, who makes a long-awaited return.

Five-time champions Australia are back on track for a last-four spot having won three matches on the trot after an unimpressive start which saw them lose their first two games.

New Zealand, runners-up in the last two World Cups, have the better record so far with four wins from five games.

Australia, however, have the upper hand when it comes to clashes with their trans-Tasman rivals at World Cups over the years, winning eight of the 11 match-ups.

In 2015, New Zealand edged a low-scoring group game by one wicket in Auckland before Australia gained revenge with a seven-wicket stroll in the final.

Playing XIs:

Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult