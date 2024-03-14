Bangladesh to play three T20Is against USA ahead of T20 WC

Bangladesh will take on the USA in a three-match T20I series starting on May 21 to ramp up preparations for the T20 World Cup hosted by USA and the West Indies in June, USA Cricket (USAC) confirmed on Thursday.

The second and third T20I will be played on May 21 and 23 respectively and all three matches will take place at the Prairie View Cricket Complex (PVCC) in Houston, Texas.



Bangladesh, who were pitted in Group D along with South Africa, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and the Netherlands, begin their T20 World Cup campaign in Dallas where they will face the Proteas on June 7.

The Tigers may get the chance to further sharpen their preparations for the marquee tournament if Zimbabwe agrees to the tour to Bangladesh for five T20Is in April.