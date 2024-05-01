New captain named as Oman put forward T20 WC squad

Batting all-rounder Aqib Ilyas has been named as Oman's captain for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup, beginning on 1 June.

Ilyas was unveiled as skipper in the team's squad announcement, with former captain Zeeshan Maqsood keeping his spot in the group. The 36-year-old deputised Sultan Ahmed in Oman's T20 World Cup debut back in 2016, and led the side at the 2021 edition which they co-hosted with UAE.

"I am truly honoured to be entrusted with the captaincy," Aqib said. "It's a huge responsibility, and I aim to lead the team to many victories. We are preparing rigorously for the World Cup, and the recent ACC Premier Cup has provided us with invaluable preparation."

A bulk of the squad that made the final of the recent ACC Premier Cup feature, with eight members of the 2021 T20 World Cup squad in for the 2024 push. The bowling lineup will once again be spearheaded by left-arm yorker specialist Bilal Khan, backed up with the ball by the likes of Kaleemullah and Fayyaz Butt, as well as the left-arm orthodox of Shakeel Ahmad. While a relative newcomer to the team, Shakeel joins all-rounders Aqib and Zeeshan in Oman's spin flotilla.

With the bat, the pairing of Kashyap Prajapati and Naseem Khushi look likely to be deployed ahead of Aqib and Zeeshan at No.3 and No.4, with wicket-keeper batter Pratik Athavale and Ayaan Khan to likely feature lower down.

There was no room in the squad for opener Jatinder Singh or Samay Shrivastav.

Oman squad: Aqib Ilyas (c), Zeeshan Maqsood, Kashyap Prajapati, Pratik Athavale (wk), Ayaan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Naseem Khushi (wk), Mehran Khan, Bilal Khan, Rafiullah, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Shakeel Ahmad. Reserves: Jatinder Singh, Samay Shrivastava, Sufyan Mehmood, Jay Odedra

Positioned in Group B alongside Australia, England, Namibia and Scotland, Oman begin their T20 World Cup campaign on 2 June against the Eagles in Barbados.