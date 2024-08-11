Bangladesh HP make winning start in Australia T20 series

Left-handed batter Parvez Hossain Emon smashed 69 off 48 deliveries as Bangladesh HP registered a 77-run victory against Melbourne Renegades in their first Top End T20 series match of the Australia tour in Darwin on Sunday.

Emon hit two sixes and seven fours as Bangladesh, batting first, posted 170 for six in their 20 overs. Lower-order batter Shamim Hossain remained not out on 25 while skipper Akbar Ali scored 21 off 18 deliveries. National team opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim scored 17 off nine deliveries, however, national discard Afif Hossain was dismissed for zero.

In reply, Melbourne Renegades were all out for 93 runs in 15.2 overs. Only five Renegades batters reached double figures with opener Josh Brown and middle-order batter Marcus Harris scoring 18 runs.

Pacer Ripon Mondol and spinner Rakibul Hasan took three wickets each while pacer Abu Hider Rony and spinner Aliss Al Islam took two wickets each for the Bangladeshi side.

The Bangladesh team will play their second match against Tasmania tomorrow.