Zimbabwe name new faces for Ireland T20Is

Several changes have been made in the Zimbabwe side for the T20Is against Ireland. The Chevrons had recently failed to qualify for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, after failing to make it past the Africa Region Qualifier.

Among the fresh faces are the uncapped duo of Brian Bennett, middle-order batter, and Trevor Gwandu, fast bowler.

Leg-spinner Brandon Mavuta and batter Tony Munyonga have also earned recalls.

Pacer Tendai Chatara, left-arm spinner Wellington Masakadza, and openers Innocent Kaia and Nick Welch are among those who have been dropped.

The 15-man squad also sees the return of Craig Ervine, who had been sidelined after playing the first game in the Africa Qualifier, due to a groin injury. Sikandar Raza continues to lead the side, which includes regular veterans Sean Williams, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, and Ryan Burl.

The three-match T20I series kicks off on 7 December at Harare Sports Club.

T20I squad against Ireland:

Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Craig Ervine, Trevor Gwandu, Luke Jongwe, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brandon Mavuta, Carl Mumba, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sean Williams.

T20I Series Schedule:

7 December, First T20I, Harare Sports Club

9 December, Second T20I, Harare Sports Club

10 December, Third T20I, Harare Sports Club