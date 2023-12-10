Russell returns to Windies squad after two years

The West Indies have named a 15-player squad for the first three of five home T20Is against England, with Andre Russell making a long-awaited return.

Russell last featured in West Indies colours back in 2021 at the T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman, and is regarded as a short form great of the game, scoring close to 8000 runs across T20 competitions at a strike rate of 167 to go with over 400 wickets with the ball.

Joining him in the new-look squad is Matthew Forde, having impressed in the recent ODI series against the English, on top of success in recent domestic T20 seasons. Sherfane Rutherford has also earned a call-up, as well as spinner Gudakesh Motie after recovering from injury that forced him out of the India Series.

The West Indies claimed a 3-2 T20I series win when India visited in August, though the inclusions for the England series mean that Johnson Charles, Obed McCoy, Odean Smith, Oshane Thomas, who all featured in the successful series, miss out.

Shai Hope has been named vice-captain of the T20I team to deputise Rovman Powell, adding to his role as captain of the West Indies ODI team.

Speaking on the composition of the squad, lead selector Desmond Haynes said the series is the perfect chance to look ahead to the T20 World Cup, which they co-host with the USA.

"We have selected a squad that we think gives us the best chance of success in that tournament.

"We will continue to assess in the lead up to the competition."

Adjustments to the squad may be made ahead of the fourth and fifth T20Is held in Trinidad on December 19 and 21.

West Indies squad: Rovman Powell (Captain), Shai Hope (Vice-Captain), Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd

West Indies v England T20I Series Schedule

1st T20I: 12 December, Kensington Oval, Barbados

2nd T20I: 14 December, National Stadium, Grenada

3rd T20I: 16 December, National Stadium, Grenada

4th T20I: 19 December, Brian Lara Academy, Trinidad

5th T20I: 21 December, Brian Lara Academy, Trinidad