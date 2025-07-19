Russell recalls 2016 WT20 semifinal against India as his proudest moment

As Andre Russell prepares to call time on his international career, the Jamaican all-rounder has named his quickfire innings in the 2016 T20 World Cup semifinal against India as his proudest moment representing the West Indies.

Chasing home favourites India's total of 193 in the 2016 T20 World Cup semifinal, Andre Russell walked in at No. 5 with the West Indies still needing 77 runs off 41 balls.

"Definitely [my best moment was] the 2016 World Cup, that semi-final game against India where I brought the team home, me and Lendl Simmons, and obviously the start that we got from the other batters," Russell said in a Cricket West Indies (CWI) interview.

In a knock characteristic of his explosive style, Andre Russell smashed 43 runs off just 20 balls to take the West Indies home with two balls to spare. He sealed the victory by hitting a boundary off the bowling of Virat Kohli,

"Chasing 190-plus in that semi-final in India, with the crowd supporting India only, that was already a bit of pressure, but the wicket was a very good wicket, so the confidence that we had in the changing room and the batters that were left to come, it gave me the freedom and the confidence to go out and play the role that I did."

The knock was crucial in helping the West Indies book their ticket to the final, where they went on to beat England in a thrilling contest in Kolkata. This victory secured the team's second T20 World Cup title, with Andre Russell being part of both of the World Cup triumphs.

"Obviously, two World Cups, it's just a different emotion," he said.

"You sleep, you wake up [on the morning after the final], and you realise you've only been sleeping for two hours, but you feel well-rested because you just want to see what's going on on the internet, you want to see all of those memories and all of those good comments.

Russell and Simmons launch West Indies into WT20 final with seven-wicket win over India

Andre Russell recently announced his decision to retire from international cricket after the first two T20Is against Australia on July 20 and 22 both being played in his home ground at Sabina Park, Jamaica.

Days before the first game of the series, Russell looked back at his cricketing career with pride.

"It's a pretty good feeling,I think, [from the] first time I came to Sabina Park as a kid, and then to actually walk on the grass and feel the atmosphere and look in the stands and everything, and [to] now, I've achieved so much out of cricket for the last couple of years. I did my best in every chance I got, representing the West Indies.

"I think it's the perfect ground and the perfect series - against a good team as well, Australia - to end my international career."

