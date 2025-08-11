West Indies end long wait for Pakistan win with five-wicket triumph

West Indies’ Justin Greaves and Roston Chase celebrate as Pakistan’s Hasan Ali heads off after their five-wicket win in the 2nd ODI at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, August 10, 2025. PHOTO: AFP

The West Indies ended a long wait for victory over Pakistan with a five-wicket triumph in a rain-hit second ODI at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba on Sunday, levelling the three-match series at 1-1.

It was the Caribbean side's first win against Pakistan in more than six years, their previous success coming at the 2019 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in Nottingham. Since then, results had gone firmly in Pakistan's favour — until Roston Chase and Justin Greaves turned the tide.

Chasing a revised target of 181 in 24 overs after persistent rain interruptions, the hosts overcame early jitters thanks to Sherfane Rutherford's brisk 33-ball 45, which reignited the innings.

Chase (49 not out) and Greaves (26 not out) then combined for an unbroken 77-run stand, dismantling Pakistan's attack with a flurry of boundaries. Chase sealed the victory with a crisp drive through cover off Hasan Ali, celebrating with a punch of the air as the home crowd roared.

"We had to level the series, so very pleased," said Chase, named Player of the Match. "It was about partnerships and adapting to the conditions."

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan admitted his bowlers struggled, particularly the part-time options, but remained upbeat ahead of Tuesday's decider. "Saim didn't have the best day today, but that's cricket," he said. "We'll assess conditions before finalising the XI."

For the West Indies, the win is more than just a series lifeline. After missing out on the 2023 World Cup, coach Daren Sammy and skipper Shai Hope have set their sights on rebuilding for 2027. "We always speak about partnerships and getting better in every area," Hope said. "Credit to Chase, Greaves, and Sherfane for stepping up when it mattered."

The two sides will return to the same venue on Tuesday for the winner-takes-all finale — with the West Indies hoping to turn a long-awaited breakthrough into a rare series win over Pakistan.

